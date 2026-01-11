Sale closed in Plainfield: $485,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 6309 Ventura Court in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 29, 2025, for $485,000, or $134 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 3,612 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

Other properties in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,524-square-foot single-family residence at 2606 Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, sold for $359,900, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,452-square-foot property at 6205 Brookridge Drive, sold in August 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 2503 Brookridge Drive, in May 2025, a 2,999-square-foot property was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.