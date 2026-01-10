Three-bedroom home sells in Algonquin for $380,000

A 1,921-square-foot single-family home, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 2801 Waterfront Avenue in Algonquin was sold on Dec. 26, 2025 for $380,000, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2,855 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,705-square-foot single-family residence at 536 Woods Creek Lane, sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,887-square-foot single-family house at 9 Pine Grove Court, sold in May 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 564 Woods Creek Lane, in October 2025, a 1,705-square-foot single-family house was sold for $327,500, a price per square foot of $192. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.