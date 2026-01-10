Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $1.3 million

A single-family home located at 7615 Surini Lane in Crystal Lake changed owners on Dec. 26, 2025.

The 4,781-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $1.3 million, or $272 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3.2 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,089-square-foot single-family house at 3103 Stonegate Drive in Crystal Lake, sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $318. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 3,614-square-foot single-family residence at 3305 South Cherry Valley Road in Crystal Lake, sold in September 2025, for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $360. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.