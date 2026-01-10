Single-family home sells for $525,000 in Lombard

The single-family residence located at 2S200 Valley Road in Lombard was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $525,000, or $481 per square foot.

The home, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,092 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,939 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently been sold:

· A 2,068-square-foot single-family residence at 2041 Queensbury Court, sold in May 2025, for $552,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1111 Hunter Street, in September 2025, a 1,092-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 1,844-square-foot single-family residence at 1112 Hunter Street, sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.