Single-family home in St. Charles goes for $720,000

A single-family home located at 33 Stirrup Cup Court in St. Charles has a new owner since Dec. 31, 2025.

The 3,194-square-foot home, built in 1984, was sold for $720,000, or $225 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently changed hands:

· In September 2025, a 3,521-square-foot single-family residence at 2 Stirrup Cup Court, sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,684-square-foot single-family house at 1909 Bridle Court, sold in September 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 144 Whittington Course, in July 2025, a 1,583-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.