Single-family home in Cary sells for $360,000

A 1,788-square-foot single-family house, built in 1985, has changed hands.

The home at 4 Candlewood Court in Cary was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $360,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on a 9,753-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2025, a 2,688-square-foot single-family home at 945 White Pine Drive, sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,642-square-foot single-family residence at 831 Crabtree Lane, sold in August 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 813 Candlewood Trail, in May 2025, a 1,056-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.