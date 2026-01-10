Sale closed in Geneva: $559,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 747 Redwing Drive in Geneva was sold on Dec. 29, 2025, for $559,000, or $243 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,296 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 12,877 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,558-square-foot single-family house at 1907 Heather Road, sold in March 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,571-square-foot single-family home at 1837 Heather Road, sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2004 Allen Drive, in January 2025, a 2,394-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.