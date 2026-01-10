Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.33 million for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 4408 Stonewall Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $1.33 million, or $377 per square foot.

The home, built in 2015, has an interior space of 3,519 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to one parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 4508 Stonewall Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $1.62 million, a price per square foot of $871.

· At 4522 Lee Avenue, in December 2025, a 3,064-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $351.

· In October 2025, a 1,508-square-foot single-family house at 1801 Chicago Avenue, sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $444.