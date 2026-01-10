Oswego: Three-bedroom home sells for $380,000

A single-family residence located at 406 Windsor Drive in Oswego has a new owner since Dec. 22, 2025.

The 2,024-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $380,000, or $188 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,780-square-foot single-family home at 211 Cambridge Court, sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,303-square-foot single-family house at 260 Isleview Drive, sold in July 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 269 Isleview Drive, in September 2025, a 1,840-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.