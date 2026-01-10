Best residential property deals the week of Dec. 29 in Kane County

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $700,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $368,667, or $171 per square foot. A total of 64 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,682 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 3753 Queen Anne Court

The single-family residence at 3753 Queen Anne Court in St Charles has new owners. The price was $700,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,850 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $905,000, two-bedroom home at 12N901 Coombs Road

A 2,989-square-foot single-family home at 12N901 Coombs Road in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $905,000, $303 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

3. $1 million, single-family home at 1605 South Street

A 3,347-square-foot single-family house at 1605 South Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $299 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.