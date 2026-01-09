What $1 million or less gets you in Kane County, Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $1 million

For a price tag of $1 million ($299 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2003 and located at 1605 South Street, Geneva, changed hands in December. The home spans 3,347 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.

2. $905,000

In December, a single-family home, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 12N901 Coombs Road, Elgin, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,989 square feet, was built in 2004 and was sold for $905,000, which calculates to $303 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5.3 acres. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

3. $700,000

Situated at 3753 Queen Anne Court, St. Charles, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $700,000, translating to $246 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1997, offers a living area of 2,850 square feet and sits on a 10,360-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.