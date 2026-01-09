Three-bedroom home sells in Orland Park for $750,000

A 2,957-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 10440 Capistrano Lane in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $750,000, or $254 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,600 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September 2025, a 3,245-square-foot single-family house at 10521 Buck Drive, sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17304 Buck Drive, in September 2025, a 2,930-square-foot single-family home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,068-square-foot single-family house at 10440 Deer Chase Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $730,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.