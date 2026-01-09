Single-family home sells in Streator for $380,000

The single-family residence located at 1 Ridge Place in Streator was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $380,000, or $107 per square foot.

The home, built in 1948, has an interior space of 3,546 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2.5 acres.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In July 2025, a 1,100-square-foot single-family residence at 428 West Bluff Street, sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· At 806 West Grant Street, in June 2025, a 1,223-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· A 2,652-square-foot single-family residence at 1375 East 16th Road, sold in July 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $109.