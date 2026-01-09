Single-family home sells in Algonquin for $468,500

A 2,352-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The home at 710 Sprucetree Lane in Algonquin was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $468,500, or $199 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 310 Rustic Lane, in June 2025, a 2,100-square-foot single-family house was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In July 2025, a 3,032-square-foot single-family home at 740 Gaslight Drive, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· A 2,128-square-foot single-family house at 586 Gaslight Drive, sold in May 2025, for $463,000, a price per square foot of $218.