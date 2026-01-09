Single-family home sells for $565,000 in Oswego

The single-family house located at 411 Bayberry Drive in Oswego was sold on Dec. 24, 2025, for $565,000, or $177 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 3,200 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In October 2025, a 1,819-square-foot single-family home at 242 Willowwood Drive, sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 256 Willowwood Drive, in October 2025, a 3,196-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,892-square-foot single-family home at 609 Spruce Court, sold in August 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.