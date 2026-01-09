Single-family home sells for $254,500 in Streator

The single-family residence located at 18 Old Orchard Lane in Streator was sold on Dec. 17, 2025, for $254,500, or $128 per square foot.

The home, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,988 square feet. This is a two-story house.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 3 Old Orchard Lane, in July 2025, a 1,485-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $152.

· A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence at 14 Rosemont Lane, sold in February 2025, for $160,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· In December 2025, a 1,177-square-foot single-family residence at 605 Pine Tree Road, sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $187.