Sale closed in Minooka: $570,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka was sold on Dec. 8, 2025, for $570,000, or $137 per square foot.

The home, built in 2016, has an interior space of 4,162 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Minooka have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1472 South Saddlebrook Lane, in September 2025, a 2,426-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $491,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· A 2,673-square-foot single-family residence at 1473 South Saddlebrook Lane, sold in April 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In October 2025, a 1,006-square-foot single-family residence at 1429 South Bluestem Lane, sold for $308,000, a price per square foot of $306.