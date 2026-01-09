Geneva: Four-bedroom home built in 1893 goes for $1.1 million

The single-family house located at 213 South 5th Street in Geneva was sold on Dec. 30, 2025, for $1.1 million, or $411 per square foot.

The home, built in 1893, has an interior space of 2,676 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 6,000 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In November 2025, a 5,346-square-foot single-family home at 315 South 5th Street, sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $215. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 312 South 5th Street, in June 2025, a 2,474-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,592-square-foot single-family home at 328 South 5th Street, sold in May 2025, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.