Four-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $440,000

A 2,500-square-foot single-family house, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 1782 Callander Trail in Yorkville was sold on Dec. 23, 2025 for $440,000, or $176 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· At 2028 Whitekirk Lane, in June 2025, a 1,780-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,507-square-foot single-family home at 2036 Wren Road, sold in October 2025, for $428,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,376-square-foot single-family home at 1320 Hawk Hollow Drive, sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.