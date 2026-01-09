Four-bedroom home sells in Plainfield for $420,000

A single-family house located at 16453 Timberview Drive in Plainfield changed owner on Dec. 26, 2025.

The 2,023-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $420,000, or $208 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· In December 2024, a 2,065-square-foot single-family home at 16514 Timberview Drive, sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 16527 South Ivy Lane, in September 2025, a 2,016-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,777-square-foot single-family home at 16425 Edgewood Drive, sold in July 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $211.