What $800,000 can buy you in Will County in the week of Dec. 29

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $775,000

For a price tag of $775,000 ($373 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1995 and located at 143 Walnut Street, Frankfort, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,076 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,534-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

2. $769,000

In December, a single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 2643 Lupine Circle, Naperville, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,040 square feet, was built in 2002 and was sold for $769,000, which calculates to $253 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

3. $765,000

Situated at 3031 Brossman Street, Naperville, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $765,000, translating to $281 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1991, offers a living area of 2,718 square feet and sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

4. $745,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 1834 Marne Road, Bolingbrook, the home spans 3,065 square feet and was sold for $745,000, or $243 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,712-square-foot, and it was built in 1997. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

5. $720,000

At $720,000 ($239 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 3816 Rosada Drive, Naperville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1996, provides 3,007 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.