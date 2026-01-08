Two-bedroom home sells in Frankfort for $545,000

The single-family home located at 9293 Vesper Lane in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 23, 2025, for $545,000, or $188 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,892 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 3,485 square feet.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently been sold:

· A 2,891-square-foot single-family residence at 9234 Cloister Court, sold in May 2025, for $534,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,286-square-foot single-family house at 20710 Abbot Court, sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 20685 Grand Haven Drive, in January 2025, a 2,840-square-foot single-family house was sold for $734,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.