Three-bedroom home in Bolingbrook goes for $585,000

A 2,286-square-foot single-family house, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 855 Ayers Street in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 24, 2025 for $585,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,063 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 806 Wescott Road, in June 2025, a 2,147-square-foot single-family home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,366-square-foot single-family residence at 3 Wescott Court, sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,822-square-foot single-family home at 569 Lavina Drive, sold in February 2025, for $615,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.