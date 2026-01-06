Tinley Park: Three-bedroom home sells for $500,000

The single-family house located at 5540 177th Street in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 15, 2025, for $500,000, or $209 per square foot.

The home, built in 1953, has an interior space of 2,395 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a detached four-car garage. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 5500 177th Street in Tinley Park, sold in December 2025, for $520,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 17360 South Lockwood Avenue in Tinley Park, in November 2025, a 1,552-square-foot single-family home was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November 2025, a 1,114-square-foot single-family residence at 17360 Lockwood Avenue in Tinley Park, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $368. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.