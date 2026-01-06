Three-bedroom home sells in Orland Park for $570,000

The single-family house located at 18028 Esther Drive in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 17, 2025, for $570,000, or $239 per square foot.

The home, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,388 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 13,125-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· In December 2025, a 3,322-square-foot single-family home at 10716 Andrea Drive, sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10812 Andrea Drive, in July 2025, a 1,651-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $446,500, a price per square foot of $270. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,858-square-foot single-family house at 10745 Voss Drive, sold in March 2025, for $477,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.