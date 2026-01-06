Three-bedroom home sells in Bolingbrook for $522,000

The single-family house located at 541 Boardman Circle in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 22, 2025, for $522,000, or $250 per square foot.

The home, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,091 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,672 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 552 Strong Street, in February 2025, a 2,406-square-foot single-family home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,096-square-foot single-family residence at 560 Boardman Circle, sold in September 2025, for $542,500, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,822-square-foot single-family house at 569 Lavina Drive, sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.