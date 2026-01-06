Single-family home in Lockport sells for $535,500

A 2,014-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 16609 West Saddlewood Drive in Lockport was sold on Dec. 22, 2025 for $535,500, or $266 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lockport have also recently been sold:

· At 16630 West Primrose Lane, in August 2025, a 2,074-square-foot single-family home was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· In September 2025, a 2,147-square-foot single-family residence at 15362 South Banyon Court, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· A 1,061-square-foot single-family house at 15550 South Muir Drive, sold in December 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.