Sale closed in Joliet: $375,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 615 Silver Leaf Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 22, 2025, for $375,000, or $147 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,552 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· At 737 Springwood Drive, in August 2025, a 1,752-square-foot single-family house was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· A 2,268-square-foot single-family residence at 703 Winterberry Drive, sold in May 2025, for $401,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· In July 2025, a 1,208-square-foot single-family home at 3512 Meadow Lily Drive, sold for $224,000, a price per square foot of $185.