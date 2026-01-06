Orland Park: Four-bedroom home sells for $840,000

The single-family residence located at 14040 Boxwood Lane in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $840,000, or $174 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 4,820 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 13,115 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,444-square-foot single-family house at 8751 West 140th Street, sold in January 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,538-square-foot single-family home at 14150 South 87th Avenue, sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14038 Terry Drive, in May 2025, a 2,000-square-foot single-family home was sold for $459,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.