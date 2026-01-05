Condominium sells in Batavia for $390,000

A condominium located at 425 Wolcott Lane in Batavia changed owner on Dec. 22, 2025.

The 1,903-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $390,000, or $205 per square foot. The condominium has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the condo features two parking spots.

Other units in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,908-square-foot condominium at 211 Trentt Drive, sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 204 Trentt Drive, in June 2025, a 1,903-square-foot condominium was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,280-square-foot condominium at 396 Mill Street, sold in March 2025, for $278,000, a price per square foot of $217.