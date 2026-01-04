What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County in the week of Dec. 22?

A single-family home in Shorewood that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 138 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $357,260, or $194 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.2 million, four-bedroom home at 18911 South Palomino Drive

The single-family residence at 18911 South Palomino Drive in Shorewood has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 5,715 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 10.

2. $973,668, single-family home at 512 Golden Star Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 512 Golden Star Drive in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $973,668. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,277 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11.

3. $901,000, single-family home at 3640 Ambrosia Drive

A 3,450-square-foot single-family home at 3640 Ambrosia Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $901,000, $261 per square foot. The home was built in 2022. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.

4. $883,000, five-bedroom home at 484 Golden Star Drive

A 3,449-square-foot single-family residence at 484 Golden Star Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $883,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 2023. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 10.

5. $875,000, five-bedroom home at 1995 Bent Grass Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1995 Bent Grass Way in Bolingbrook. The price was $875,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 3,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12.

6. $850,000, single-family home at 11886 Alana Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 11886 Alana Lane in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 4,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 12.

7. $840,000, five-bedroom home at 12417 Lajunta Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12417 Lajunta Court in Mokena. The price was $840,000. The house was built in 2014 and the living area totals 4,053 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 12.

8. $789,000, single-family home at 2811 Haven Court

A 2,764-square-foot single-family home at 2811 Haven Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $789,000, $285 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10.

Read more

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $785,000, single-family home at 3536 Scottsdale Circle

The single-family residence at 3536 Scottsdale Circle in Naperville has new owners. The price was $785,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11.

10. $700,500, single-family home at 17201 South Caitlin Court

A 5,784-square-foot single-family house at 17201 South Caitlin Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,500, $121 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11.