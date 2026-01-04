Single-family home sells in Joliet for $360,000

A 1,956-square-foot single-family home, built in 1952, has changed hands.

The home at 1703 WEST Acres Road in Joliet was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $360,000, or $184 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking space. The property’s lot measures 11,088 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· A 1,272-square-foot single-family house at 1615 West Acres Road, sold in June 2025, for $247,800, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1620 WEST Mayfield Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,304-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $284,000, a price per square foot of $218.

· In November 2025, a 1,869-square-foot single-family home at 1604 WEST Taylor Street, sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $201.