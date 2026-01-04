Single-family home sells in Bolingbrook for $340,000

A 1,973-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1962, has changed hands.

The home at 520 White Oak Road in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $340,000, or $172 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 7,764 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently been sold:

· In June 2025, a 1,435-square-foot single-family house at 121 Queenswood Road, sold for $307,500, a price per square foot of $214. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 144 North Pinecrest Road, in December 2025, a 1,115-square-foot single-family home was sold for $264,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,435-square-foot single-family residence at 534 White Oak Road, sold in September 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.