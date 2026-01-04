Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Lockport

A single-family home located at 14226 Carriage Station in Lockport changed owner on Dec. 19, 2025.

The 2,287-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $425,000, or $186 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Lockport have also recently been purchased:

· At 16343 South Downing Street, in July 2025, a 2,353-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· A 2,225-square-foot single-family house at 14332 Carriage Station, sold in March 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In May 2025, a 2,747-square-foot single-family home at 14408 West Melbourne Place, sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $218.