Sale closed in Shorewood: $420,000 for a single-family home

A 2,234-square-foot single-family house, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The home at 605 Edgebrook Drive in Shorewood was sold on Dec. 17, 2025 for $420,000, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Shorewood have also recently changed hands:

· In July 2025, a 1,720-square-foot single-family residence at 607 Shorewood Drive, sold for $338,000, a price per square foot of $197.

· At 613 Ca Crest Drive, in March 2025, a 2,036-square-foot single-family home was sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· A 1,711-square-foot single-family home at 605 Parkshore Drive, sold in August 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $199.