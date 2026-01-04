Sale closed in Frankfort: $650,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,678-square-foot single-family home, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 21437 Breton Road in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $650,000, or $243 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently been sold:

· A 3,410-square-foot single-family house at 21429 English Drive, sold in June 2025, for $638,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,420-square-foot single-family residence at 8643 Shire Court, sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8621 Shire Court, in April 2025, a 2,864-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.