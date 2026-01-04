Sale closed in Frankfort: $565,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 22151 Clove Drive in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $565,000, or $223 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,528 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 15,246 square feet.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· In April 2025, a 3,292-square-foot single-family home at 22184 Clary Sage Drive, sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,947-square-foot single-family residence at 11262 Cedarwood Court, sold in July 2025, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11524 Tea Tree Lane, in June 2025, a 2,962-square-foot single-family house was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.