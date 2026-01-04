Romeoville: Single-family home sells for $345,000

The single-family home located at 1086 Birch Lane in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $345,000, or $178 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 1,940 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,293 square feet.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been purchased:

· In April 2025, a 1,776-square-foot single-family house at 686 Meadowdale Drive, sold for $338,500, a price per square foot of $191.

· A 1,849-square-foot single-family residence at 662 Elizabeth Court, sold in December 2025, for $352,500, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 678 Bancroft Court, in June 2025, a 1,612-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $202.