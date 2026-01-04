Property sells in Plainfield for $440,000

The property located at 24301 West Hemlock Drive in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $440,000, or $236 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,866 square feet. The property is situated on a lot spanning 199.8 acres.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· At 24321 West Hemlock Drive, in January 2025, a 1,410-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· In October 2025, a 1,255-square-foot single-family house at 12207 South White Oak Drive, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $339. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,424-square-foot single-family residence at 12154 South Pear Tree Way, sold in December 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $334. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.