Property in Homer Glen goes for $600,000

A 2,658-square-foot property, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 14077 Camdan Road in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 17, 2025 for $600,000, or $226 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 24.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Homer Glen have also recently been purchased:

· At 12337 Derby Lane, in May 2025, a 1,382-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $289.

· A 2,621-square-foot single-family home at 14124 Pheasant Lane, sold in December 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· In September 2025, a 2,517-square-foot single-family house at 14010 South Derby Drive, sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $149.