Four-bedroom home sells for $370,000 in Bolingbrook

The single-family home located at 1031 Bothwell Circle in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $370,000, or $154 per square foot.

The home, built in 1984, has an interior space of 2,396 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 13,502 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 1,263-square-foot single-family house at 1026 Bothwell Court, sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,650-square-foot single-family residence at 1054 Bothwell Circle, sold in August 2025, for $357,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1049 Bothwell Circle, in December 2025, a 1,318-square-foot single-family house was sold for $251,815, a price per square foot of $191. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.