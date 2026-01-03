What $1 million or less gets you in Kane County, Dec. 22-28

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $925,000

Situated at 3N985 Walt Whitman Road, St. Charles, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $925,000, translating to $220 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2000, offers a living area of 4,199 square feet and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $775,000

In December, a single-family house located at 37W600 York Lane, Elgin, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,442 square feet, was built in 1996 and was sold for $775,000, which calculates to $225 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.9 acres. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17.

3. $750,000

For a price tag of $750,000 ($304 per square foot), the rural residence, built in 2003 and located at 48W840 Scott Road, Big Rock, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,471 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $750,000

At $750,000 ($303 per square foot), the single-family home located at 520 North Pine Street, Geneva, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1961, provides 2,476 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 14,125-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15.

5. $725,000

This single-family home, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 212 Jamestowne Road, Sleepy Hollow, the home spans 4,700 square feet and was sold for $725,000, or $154 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.7-acre, and it was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11.