Week of Dec. 22: Best residential property deals in Will County

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $580,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $326,559. The average price per square foot was $208. A total of 139 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,775 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $580,000, single-family home at 21696 Cappel Lane

The single-family residence at 21696 Cappel Lane in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $580,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9.

2. $599,900, single-family home at 16804 Swift Arrow Drive

A 1,978-square-foot single-family house at 16804 Swift Arrow Drive in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $599,900, $303 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was closed on Dec. 10.

3. $600,000, single-family home at 1437 Sage Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1437 Sage Drive in Bolingbrook. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8.

4. $656,000, four-bedroom home at 710 Alexandria Drive

A 2,972-square-foot single-family home at 710 Alexandria Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $656,000, $221 per square foot. The home was built in 1986. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11.

5. $660,000, single-family home at 536 Sonoma Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 536 Sonoma Drive in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $660,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 11.

6. $695,000, single-family home at 1990 Edgeview Drive

The single-family house at 1990 Edgeview Drive in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $695,000. The home living area totals 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 10.

7. $699,900, single-family home at 12315 Thornberry Drive

A 3,014-square-foot single-family residence at 12315 Thornberry Drive in Lemont has been sold. The total purchase price was $699,900, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11.

8. $700,500, single-family home at 17201 South Caitlin Court

A 5,784-square-foot single-family house at 17201 South Caitlin Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,500, $121 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11.

9. $785,000, single-family home at 3536 Scottsdale Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3536 Scottsdale Circle in Naperville. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 3,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was closed on Dec. 11.

10. $789,000, single-family home at 2811 Haven Court

The sale of the single-family house at 2811 Haven Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $789,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $285. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10.