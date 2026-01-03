Single-family home in Romeoville sells for $360,000

A 1,564-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 1852 Sierra Trail in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $360,000, or $230 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a 2,494-square-foot single-family home at 1847 Lake Shore Drive, sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $166.

· At 233 Sierra Trail, in September 2025, a 1,020-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $288,551, a price per square foot of $283.

· A 1,564-square-foot single-family house at 256 Stamford Lane, sold in July 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $246.