Sale closed in St. Charles: $700,000 for a single-family home

A 2,850-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 3753 Queen Anne Court in St. Charles was sold on Dec. 22, 2025 for $700,000, or $246 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,360 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3716 King Charles Lane, in October 2025, a 1,755-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,755-square-foot single-family home at 3727 King Charles Lane, sold in April 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,799-square-foot single-family residence at 3701 King Charles Lane, sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.