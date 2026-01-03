Sale closed in Frankfort: $675,515 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 515 Durham Drive in Frankfort was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $675,515, or $206 per square foot.

The home, built in 1977, has an interior space of 3,273 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 1.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently been sold:

· A 1,892-square-foot single-family house at 506 Aberdeen Road, sold in July 2025, for $672,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 950 Milton Bridge, in April 2025, a 2,318-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 3,249-square-foot single-family house at 948 Shetland Drive, Unit A, sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.