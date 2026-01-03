Plainfield: Four-bedroom home sells for $450,000

The single-family residence located at 14314 Capital Drive in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 19, 2025, for $450,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,960 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· In August 2025, a 2,877-square-foot single-family house at 14402 Jefferson Avenue, sold for $419,990, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,972-square-foot single-family home at 14436 Capital Drive, sold in December 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 25221 Declaration Drive, in February 2025, a 2,960-square-foot single-family home was sold for $438,500, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.