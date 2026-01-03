Bolingbrook: Single-family home goes for $443,000

A single-family home located at 800 North Ashbury Avenue in Bolingbrook has a new owner since Dec. 19, 2025.

The 2,104-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $443,000, or $211 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 10,411-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been sold close by include:

· In December 2024, a 2,496-square-foot single-family residence at 861 North Tam O Shanter Circle, sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,216-square-foot single-family house at 730 North Dorchester Drive, sold in May 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 436 North Cambridge Way, in September 2025, a 2,578-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $124. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.