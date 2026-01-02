What $800,000 or less gets you in Will County in the week of Dec. 22

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $789,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 2811 Haven Court, Naperville, the home spans 2,764 square feet and was sold for $789,000, or $285 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,890-square-foot, and it was built in 2007. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $785,000

For a price tag of $785,000 ($256 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2000 and located at 3536 Scottsdale Circle, Naperville, changed hands in December. The home spans 3,068 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 11,326-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 11.

3. $700,500

In December, a single-family home located at 17201 South Caitlin Court, Plainfield, changed ownership. The property, covering 5,784 square feet, was built in 1990 and was sold for $700,500, which calculates to $121 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.9 acres. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11.

4. $699,900

Situated at 12315 Thornberry Drive, Lemont, this single-family house, was sold in December for a price of $699,900, translating to $232 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1996, offers a living area of 3,014 square feet and sits on a 13,939-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $695,000

At $695,000 ($204 per square foot), the single-family home located at 1990 Edgeview Drive, New Lenox, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property provides 3,400 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 10.