Three-bedroom home in Frankfort goes for $425,000

A single-family residence located at 20349 South Green Meadow Lane in Frankfort has a new owner since Dec. 17, 2025.

The 1,430-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $425,000, or $297 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 1,011-square-foot single-family home at 7620 South Nutwood Court, sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 20427 South White Fence Court, in September 2025, a 1,353-square-foot single-family house was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,275-square-foot single-family residence at 20414 South Frankfort Square Road, sold in March 2025, for $363,000, a price per square foot of $285. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.